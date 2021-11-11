Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

