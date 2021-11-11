Verso Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

VRS opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 563.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

