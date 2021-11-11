Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $544,397,750.00 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VRT opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.