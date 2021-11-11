ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ViacomCBS worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $13,548,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ViacomCBS by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIACA opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

