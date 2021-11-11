Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of VSAT opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.51. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after buying an additional 554,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 369,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,360,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.