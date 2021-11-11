Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,728 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

VICR opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $161.48.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

