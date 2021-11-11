Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,480 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

