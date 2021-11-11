VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,791. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

