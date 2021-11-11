Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

