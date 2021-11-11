Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 3,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.29.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.