Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

