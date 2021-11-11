Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.33.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
