Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Releases Earnings Results

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volta Inc – Class A updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VLTA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,242. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.