Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,383 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,174,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

