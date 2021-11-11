voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

NASDAQ:VJET traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. voxeljet has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

