Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $200.17. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,266. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $180.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.