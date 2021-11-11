W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 322.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 359,669 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.