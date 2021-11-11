W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $484.46

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $484.46 and last traded at $484.46, with a volume of 4134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 91.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 155.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

