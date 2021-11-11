Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 239,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

