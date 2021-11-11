Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.82 ($189.20).

Shares of WCH opened at €165.85 ($195.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a fifty-two week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

