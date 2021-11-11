Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

WBA opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

