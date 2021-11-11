Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

Shares of ASAXU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

