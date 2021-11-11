Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.