Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 428.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261,440 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 972,862 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

