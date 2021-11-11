Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 118.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Carter’s stock opened at $107.92 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

