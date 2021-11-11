Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 118.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

NYSE:CRI opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

