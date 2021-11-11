Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,440 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 805,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,760 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,575,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $483.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

