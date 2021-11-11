Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.