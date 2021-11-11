Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

