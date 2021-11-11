Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

SMWB stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.