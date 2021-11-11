Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 26,644 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

