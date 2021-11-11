Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,026 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

