Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 225,358 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,358 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 704,782 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 220,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPB stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

