Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 202,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $414.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

