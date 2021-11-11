Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $107,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 601.0% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 165,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Walmart by 76.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,047,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,181 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

