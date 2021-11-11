Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $18.61 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and approximately $414,396.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

