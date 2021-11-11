Wayfair (W) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wayfair (NYSE: W) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $337.00 to $301.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $415.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $321.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

10/7/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $380.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

W opened at $240.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.89, a PEG ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.87. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

