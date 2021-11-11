WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.