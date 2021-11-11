WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 51,368 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,368 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Presidio Property Trust worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Presidio Property Trust news, insider Larry Gene Dubose bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Robert Durfey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $71,892 in the last ninety days.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.