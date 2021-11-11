WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 788 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $296,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $265.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $282.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

