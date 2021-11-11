Wedbush Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $15,362,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $9,143,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

