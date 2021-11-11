Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

