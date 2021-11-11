Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 65,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.