Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $171.06 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 172.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

