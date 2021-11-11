Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 93,288 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $16,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,950,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $46.17 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

