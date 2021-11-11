Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.06. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

