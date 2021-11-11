Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after buying an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $73,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $182.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.