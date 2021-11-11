Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 195,491 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Calix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Calix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Calix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

CALX opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,929 shares of company stock worth $12,902,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

