Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 156.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

