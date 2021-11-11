Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

