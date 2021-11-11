Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.35 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.89 and a 200 day moving average of $272.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

